RHP Shelby Miller, backed by a four-run first inning, got through 5 1/3 shaky innings to win his fourth consecutive start. Miller allowed two runs on four hits while walking four and striking out two. He has issued 31 bases on balls in 44 2/3 innings this season. He won each of his past two starts against the Pirates after losing his first five.

OF Jon Jay started Sunday night for the first time in five games because he entered 8-for-16 in his career against Pirates RHP Charlie Morton. Jay went 2-for-4 with a run, one of the hits coming off Morton.

CF Peter Bourjos did start partially so OF Jon Jay could get into the lineup but also because he had a cut on his right wrist after getting spiked in Saturday night’s game while trying to break up a double play. However, Bourjos entered the game as a defensive replacement in the seventh inning and hit an RBI single in his lone plate appearance.

LHP Tyler Lyons (0-2, 3.45 ERA) will start Monday night against the visiting Chicago Cubs in the opener of a four-game series. It will be Lyons’ first career start against the Cubs, though he did pitch a scoreless inning of relief against them May 2 at Chicago.

RHP Jason Motte will move his rehab assignment to Triple-A Memphis on Monday after making four scoreless relief appearances in Double-A. Motte allowed only one hit in 3 1/3 innings with one walk and three strikeouts for Springfield. He has been on the disabled list since the beginning of the season while rehabbing from Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery.