RHP Joe Kelly (hamstring) played long-toss in the outfield Monday but is still not that close to returning from the disabled list. Kelly went down April 16 in Milwaukee, trying to beat out a bunt in the fifth inning. The team has offered no timetable for the return of its fifth starter, who went 1-1 with a 0.59 ERA in his first three outings.

LHP Tyler Lyons just didn’t have it Monday night, giving up nine runs on nine hits over four innings in a loss to the Cubs. Lyons’ prior three starts had ranged from solid to excellent, but he kept leaving pitches over the plate’s heart and Chicago didn’t miss them. His ERA rose from 3.43 to 6.12.

RHP Adam Wainwright has allowed 10 runs in 12 innings against Chicago this season, but only three runs in 46 innings against everyone else. He faces the Cubs in Game 2 of the series Tuesday night. Chicago battered Wainwright for 10 hits and six runs over five innings in a 6-5 setback on May 2. Wainwright is coming off eight dominant innings Wednesday night in Atlanta, where he beat the Braves 7-1.

LHP Jaime Garcia (shoulder) made a rehab start for Triple-A Memphis on Monday night against Round Rock, throwing 74 pitches over five innings. Garcia allowed three hits and two runs, walking two and fanning five. His first rehab outing for Double-A Springfield on April 27 was interrupted when he was hit by a pitch on his left arm in the second inning.

RHP Jason Motte (elbow) takes another step forward in his recovery from Tommy John surgery Tuesday when he moves his rehab assignment to Triple-A Memphis. In four outings at Double-A Springfield, Motte pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings, fanning three. More important, he pumped fastballs at 95 mph, illustrating that his right arm is regaining the strength it had when he saved 42 games in 2012.