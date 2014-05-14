LHP Sam Freeman and RHP Jorge Rondon were recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday to give the bullpen needed reinforcements. Freeman, 26, pitched in 37 games with the Cardinals the previous two years, going 1-2 with a 4.18 ERA. He threw a scoreless inning Tuesday. Rondon, 26, spent eight-plus seasons in the minors before getting his first call-up to St. Louis. He was 1-0 with a 2.51 ERA in 11 relief outings for Memphis.

RHP Michael Wacha will try to snap a five-start winless streak Wednesday night against Chicago in Busch Stadium. He is 1-1 in two starts against the Cubs this year, winning April 13 at home and dropping the rematch 3-0 on May 3 in Wrigley Field. Wacha, like most of the team’s starters lately, hasn’t been able to get deep into games, taxing the bullpen. He is averaging less than six innings in eight starts.

RHP Jorge Rondon and LHP Sam Freeman were recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday to give the bullpen needed reinforcements. Freeman, 26, pitched in 37 games with the Cardinals the previous two years, going 1-2 with a 4.18 ERA. He threw a scoreless inning Tuesday. Rondon, 26, spent eight-plus seasons in the minors before getting his first call-up to St. Louis. He was 1-0 with a 2.51 ERA in 11 relief outings for Memphis.

LHP Tyler Lyons (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday after coughing up nine hits and nine runs over four innings Monday night in a 17-5 loss to the Cubs. Lyons said he began to feel discomfort in the third inning, which, ironically, was his only scoreless frame of the night. The Cardinals will need a fifth starter for Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Braves.

RHP Eric Fornataro was sent down to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday after pitching decently in seven appearances out of the bullpen. His demotion was more a case of a taxed bullpen needing fresh arms than a function of a 4.70 ERA puffed up by two sixth-inning runs Monday night. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Fornataro got back to St. Louis at some point this season.

RHP Adam Wainwright didn’t have his best stuff or command, but he still gave St. Louis six innings of seven-hit, two-run ball against the Cubs and was in line for his seventh win before RHP Trevor Rosenthal blew the save in the ninth. Wainwright walked one and fanned four. Chicago has touched him for 12 of the 15 runs he has allowed over nine starts and 64 innings.