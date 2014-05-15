FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch
#Credit Markets
May 15, 2014 / 8:57 PM / 3 years ago

St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

2B Kolten Wong was recalled from Triple-A Memphis after hitting .344 with two homers and 10 RBIs over 15 games. Wong, St. Louis’ Opening Day starter at second base, hit .225 in 16 games before being sent out in late April. Wong wasn’t going to be available Wednesday night, as he came down with a stomach illness. He was sent home before the game was postponed.

2B Greg Garcia was demoted to Triple-A Memphis to make room for 2B Kolten Wong, who was recalled. Garcia went 2-for-10 over seven games, but he was credited with the game-winning RBI on Tuesday when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 12th inning of a 4-3 victory over the Cubs. Garcia could be back before the year is over, as he can play multiple positions and he took good at-bats despite the low average.

LHP Jaime Garcia (shoulder) confirmed that he would return off the disabled list to pitch Sunday against Atlanta. It will be his first major league start since May 17, 2013, when he beat Milwaukee 7-6 before his season ended days later and he underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum and rotator cuff. He made two rehab appearances this year, including a five-inning outing for Triple-A Memphis on Monday.

