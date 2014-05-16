RHP Lance Lynn is winless in his last four starts after winning his first four outings, and will try to fix what’s ailed him when St. Louis opens a series with Atlanta Friday night. Lynn was victimized by the big inning in a 4-3 loss at Pittsburgh on Saturday night, allowing all four runs in the bottom of the fourth. In something that can also indicate a lack of concentration, he’s allowed five RBIs to opposing pitchers in the last three games.

RHP Michael Wacha gave St. Louis the long outing it had to have Thursday, working seven innings and requiring a tired bullpen to get just six outs to finish off his 5-3 win. Wacha didn’t issue a walk in seven innings, throwing 77 strikes out of 104 pitches. It was his first win since beating the Cubs 6-4 on April 13. It was his longest outing since a seven-inning appearance in Washington April 18.

LF Matt Holliday reached base safely in all 15 home games, using a sixth inning double Thursday to extend that string. He later scored for the team’s final run. Holliday has scored a run or collected a hit in 10 straight games, but still has just two homers through 41 games.

C Yadier Molina continued his assault on Cubs pitching by going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, lifting him to a .389 clip this season in 36 at-bats. Molina is batting .456 in his last 16 games against Chicago, dating back to last July. He was upset with the Cubs’ bench after he was nearly plunked by two pitches around the head/neck area, gesturing at them after Neil Ramirez went high and tight in the eighth.

SS Jhonny Peralta’s eighth inning single extended his streak of reaching base to 18 games, tied for the third-longest streak of his career. His slash line is .250/.337/.472, the kind of production that the Cardinals spent $52 million for in the offseason. He seems to have found a home in the lineup’s second spot.