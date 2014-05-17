RHP Shelby Miller continues the search for command Saturday when he faces Atlanta in Busch Stadium. Miller owns a win over the Braves this month, but like most of his other outings, it was a five-and-fly because he couldn’t keep the pitch count down. Miller has 27 walks in 44 2/3 innings and his short starts are one reason the bullpen has been seriously taxed at the quarter-pole.

RF Allen Craig raised his average 14 points with a 3-for-4 game that saw him score twice and drive in a run. Even more encouraging was that Craig hit the ball hard all game, smoking liners to center and left for hits, and looked as comfortable in the box as he’s been all year. It was his 31st career game with three or more hits and the Cardinals are 29-2 in those outings.

CF Peter Bourjos didn’t get to the fifth inning as he was ejected by plate umpire Sean Barber for arguing balls and strikes after his fourth-inning strikeout, Bourjos’ second of the night. It was the first career ejection for Bourjos in 519 big league games.

RHP Lance Lynn tied his longest outing of the season Friday night, going seven innings and earning his fifth win of the year. The difference between this and other starts was that Lynn didn’t allow a big inning -- or linning, as it’s been called in St. Louis. He’s given up 27 innings of three runs or more in his 81 career starts, but buckled down with men on base in this one. He retired his last eight hitters on 24 pitches.

RHP Jason Motte (elbow) pitched two scoreless innings in his latest rehab assignment outing at Triple-A Memphis Thursday night and is very close to joining the parent club. In fact, the team brought him to St. Louis to monitor him Friday and Saturday. If he passes muster, Motte could be activated as early as Sunday.