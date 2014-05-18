RHP Shelby Miller loves pitching at Busch Stadium, as Atlanta found out again on Saturday. Miller gave up only five hits, two walks and an unearned run in seven innings, his longest outing of the season. Miller (6-2) dropped his career ERA at home to 1.72. He’s allowed only three runs in 14 innings against the Braves at Busch, winning both starts.

RHP Lance Lynn (foot) was hit by Chris Johnson’s line drive in the second inning Friday night, but was able to pitch seven innings and earn his fifth win. Lynn said his foot was OK after the game, but manager Mike Matheny said the training staff reported swelling. It’s not known if the injury will affect Lynn’s ability to take his next turn in the rotation on Thursday night against Arizona.

2B Kolten Wong was everywhere on Saturday, bunting twice for hits, stealing a base and scoring a run when he turned Yadier Molina’s 150-foot pop fly to 2B Tyler Pastornicky into a fourth inning sacrifice fly. Wong leads the team in steals with five despite being sent down for just over two weeks when he hit only .225 over the season’s first four weeks.

LHP Randy Choate authored an impressive bounce-back from giving up six garbage-time runs in Monday night’s 17-5 loss to the Chicago Cubs. Choate induced a 4-6-3 double-play ball from Freddie Freeman to end the eighth on Saturday, stranding a runner at second and preventing Carlos Martinez’s two inherited runners from scoring.

LHP Jaime Garcia will make his first major league start in 366 days on Sunday when he faces Atlanta in the series finale. Garcia last pitched for St. Louis on May 17, 2013, winning 7-6 over Milwaukee before leaving in the sixth inning because of shoulder pain that led to season-ending surgery.