St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch
May 22, 2014 / 4:56 AM / 3 years ago

St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Sam Freeman was optioned to Memphis to make room for Motte. Freeman appeared in one game during his week with the team, pitching a scoreless 10th inning on May 13 against the Cubs with a walk and two strikeouts. Freeman might get back up to the big club later this year, depending on injuries and the team’s needs for another lefty reliever.

RHP Michael Wacha is coming off his first win in over a month, beating the Chicago Cubs on Thursday as he went seven innings in a 5-3 verdict. Wacha is making his second career start against Arizona, which rocked him last June for 10 hits and six runs over 4 2/3 innings in a no-decision outing. Wacha ranks fourth in the National League with 62 strikeouts and is fifth in strikeout rate at 27.2 percent.

RHP Adam Wainwright fired the first one-hitter of his career Tuesday night, coming within a fourth inning Paul Goldschmidt double of perfection. Wainwright threw 86 of his 115 pitches for strikes and fanned nine, six on a called third strike. He ran up just two three-ball counts all night in the 18th complete game of his career and eighth shutout.

RHP Jason Motte (elbow) was activated from the disabled list Tuesday, finishing a comeback which took just over a season. Motte didn’t pitch last year after undergoing Tommy John surgery in May. He went on the DL in spring training and eventually pitched six games on a rehab assignment at Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis, not allowing a run over 6 2/3 innings.

