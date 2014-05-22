OF Shane Robinson was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday after hitting .371 in 18 games for the Redbirds. Robinson started the season in St. Louis but was demoted April 27 after a 2-for-20 beginning. Robinson left Triple-A in style Tuesday night, rapping out three hits at Colorado Springs. He pinch-hit in the seventh inning Wednesday night and flew out to right.

RHP Lance Lynn is coming off his best start in almost a month, earning a win Friday night against Atlanta with seven innings of seven-hit, two-run baseball. Lynn will start Thursday night’s series finale against Arizona, a team which he’s had success against. He’s 2-0, 2.37 in six prior games, four of them starts, including a 7-1 win on June 3, 2013 at home.

RHP Michael Wacha (right elbow contusion) left after six shutout innings and 88 pitches. Wacha was struck on the elbow by a foul ball off the bat of Matt Adams and manager Mike Matheny opted not to take a chance, going to his bullpen. Wacha allowed just two hits, walking three and fanning four. Had he not been injured, Wacha easily had another inning left in him.

OF Joey Butler was optioned to Triple-A Memphis to make room for OF Shane Robinson. Butler appeared in six games as a pinch-hitter for the Cardinals and went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts and a walk. Butler could return to the major leagues before the season’s over, depending on injuries and the team’s needs at a particular time.

SS Jhonny Peralta didn’t start Wednesday, largely because of his track record against Diamondbacks starter Brandon McCarthy. Peralta is 1-for-21 in his career against McCarthy with seven strikeouts. Peralta did pinch-hit to lead off the 11th and struck out, staying in the game to play defense as part of a double-switch.