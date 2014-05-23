RHP Shelby Miller, who’s coming off his best start of the year, gets the ball Friday night when St. Louis opens a weekend set in Cincinnati. Miller gave up just five hits and an unearned run in seven innings Saturday against Atlanta, earning a 4-1 win. Miller lost 4-0 to the Reds on April 9 in Busch Stadium but has gone undefeated over his last seven starts, winning six.

RHP Lance Lynn righted the ship after a shaky first inning, lasting six innings and giving up no more runs after the two quick ones he allowed. Lynn threw 30 of his 89 pitches in the first inning, getting quicker outs when his fastball started sinking instead of staying over the middle. Lynn probably would have pitched the seventh, but he left for a pinch hitter in the sixth when St. Louis had a chance to take the lead.

RHP Michael Wacha (right elbow contusion) said Thursday that he expects to make his next scheduled start Monday at home against the New York Yankees. Wacha had a two-hit shutout going Wednesday night when he was struck by a foul ball hit by 1B Matt Adams while sitting in the dugout. Manager Mike Matheny pulled Wacha after 88 pitches and six innings as a precautionary measure.

LHP Kevin Siegrist was the only Cardinals pitcher who didn’t work in Wednesday night’s 12-inning win, and that was by design. Matheny said Thursday that he was buying Siegrist an extra day off due to a heavy workload early in the season. Siegrist was available on Thursday night, but wasn’t needed.

LF Matt Holliday has reached base in all 21 home games this year, his longest streak of that kind to open a season. While Holliday has just two homers, he’s knocked in a team-high 25 runs and might be playing his best defense in years. Holliday looks healthier than he’s been in past seasons, and it’s showing in improved range and better routes to the ball.