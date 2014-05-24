RHP Shelby Miller’s fastball was up in the zone too often during Friday’s series opener against the Reds at Great American Ball Park. “This is not a good park to leave the ball up, obviously,” said Miller, who allowed a three-run home run by 3B Todd Frazier in the 5-3 loss. The four runs given up Friday matched Miller’s total in his previous three starts.

C Yadier Molina is human, at least when he’s facing Reds speedster Billy Hamilton. Molina had not allowed a stolen base since April 21, but on Friday night Hamilton recorded two steals against the Cardinals’ backstop. It was Hamilton’s second two-steal game against Molina. He also did it on April 9.

RHP Pat Neshek was signed as a minor-league free agent in February. He owned a 16 2/3-inning scoreless streak entering Friday’s game. “He’s been a pleasant surprise,” manager Mike Matheny said. “Much different pitcher than even we saw when we scouted him before he came in.” Neshek has 23 strikeouts in 21 innings.