CF Jon Jay made the most of an unexpected opportunity on Saturday night, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs after being a late addition to the starting lineup when Peter Bourjos was scratched with a stomach virus. It was Jay’s second start since May 11.

CF Peter Bourjos was scratched from Saturday’s starting lineup due to a stomach virus. Jon Jay replaced Bourjos in center field. Bourjos is batting .227 with five doubles, a team-leading two triples, one homer and seven RBIs.

LHP Sam Freeman was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Saturday after LHP Kevin Siegrist was placed on the disabled list. Manager Mike Matheny said Freeman’s role had yet to be defined. “There is no set role; it’ll be night after night,” Matheny said. It’s Freeman’s second stint with the Cardinals. He went 1-0 with a 2.19 ERA in 13 appearances for St. Louis last season.

LHP Kevin Siegrist was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a left forearm strain on Saturday. Siegrist pitched 1 1/3 innings on Friday night, allowing no hits and striking out one hitter. The forearm tightness is something he’s been dealing with off and on. “There were a couple days that we were staying away from,” manager Mike Matheny said. “Yesterday he was cleared, passed every test. He came in after he finished his full inning and said it had tightened up. He was frustrated.” Siegrist’s 23 appearances lead the club and his 12 holds are tops in the National League.

C Yadier Molina is booed lustily whenever he steps to the plate at Great American Ball Park. On Saturday, Molina homered for the third time this season against the Reds, second time in Cincinnati. “To myself, I tell them to keep booing,” manager Mike Matheny said. “The louder they get, the better he gets. He’s a veteran. He responds to that by continuing to play hard. It’s something any fan should appreciate.”

LHP Jaime Garcia continued his career dominance against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night, allowing two runs on six hits with no walks and seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. Garcia retired 12 straight batters in one stretch and gave up just one hit through the first four innings. He is 10-2 in 16 appearances against the Reds.