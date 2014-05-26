CF Peter Bourjos was feeling better Sunday but still not 100 percent after being scratched from Saturday’s starting lineup due to a stomach virus. Jon Jay, who collected three hits and two RBIs as an emergency replacement for Bourjos on Saturday, was back in center field Sunday. He went 0-for-4.

C Tony Cruz made the most of his opportunity Sunday night, starting behind the plate in place of resting Yadier Molina and going 2-for-3 with a RBI while catching RHP Adam Wainwright’s gem. “I‘m really happy for him,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “It’s not an easy task for a role player, someone who doesn’t play a lot, to stay sharp, but he puts in a tremendous amount of work.”

C Yadier Molina was given a day off Sunday, albeit reluctantly, especially with RHP Adam Wainwright on the mound. “I like when guys take it personally,” manager Mike Matheny said. “We talked about getting him a day. He really enjoys catching Wano.” Molina played in 44 of the Cardinals’ first 49 games.

RHP Adam Wainwright was dominant again Sunday. Coming off a one-hit shutout of the Diamondbacks in which he faced just one over the minimum, Wainwright struck out five of the first six batters he faced Sunday en route to extending his scoreless innings streak to 20 innings in a 4-0 win over Cincinnati. He pitched eight innings and tied a career high with 12 strikeouts. After allowing 19 earned runs in 22 innings last season against the Reds, he hasn’t allowed a run in 15 innings against them this year.