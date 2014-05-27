CF Peter Bourjos (stomach virus) was in the lineup Monday after missing the previous two games. He went 0-for-4. Bourjos was scheduled to start Saturday night in Cincinnati, but he became ill just before game time and was scratched. Bourjos was available for Sunday night’s series finale, but Jon Jay started with a right-hander on the mound after he went 3-for-4 in Bourjos’ place the night before.

RHP Lance Lynn will face the Yankees for the first time in his major league career Tuesday night in the series’ second game. Lynn is coming off a no-decision against Arizona on Thursday evening, when he gave up seven hits and two runs over six innings. He allowed four hits and no runs after the first, when he used 30 of his 89 pitches. Lynn is 1-3 with a 5.08 ERA in six interleague starts during his career.

2B Kolten Wong extended his hitting streak to eight games with an RBI double in the first. He went 2-for-6, although he was caught stealing third, the first time he was nabbed in 11 major league attempts. Wong is batting .364 (12-for-33) during his streak, raising his average to .269.

RHP Michael Wacha didn’t appear to have his best stuff Monday, as he did not notch a strikeout until the sixth inning and finish with just two. However, he gave up just four hits and three runs over seven innings in his ninth quality start. The only blemish: Two leadoff walks that came around to score, costing him his fourth win. He wasn’t involved in the decision as the Yankees topped the Cardinals 6-4 in 12 innings.

LHP Pedro Feliciano signed a minor league contract with the Cardinals, and he will join Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday. Feliciano was one of the majors’ most durable relievers from 2006-10, making 407 appearances for the New York Mets. He broke down right after signing a two-year deal with the Yankees in 2011 and didn’t return to the majors again until making 25 appearances over the last two months of 2013 for the Mets.