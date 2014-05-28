RHP Shelby Miller will face the Yankees for the first time in Wednesday night’s series finale. Miller ran into a season-long problem -- walks and homers -- in a 5-3 loss Friday night at Cincinnati, giving up a two-out walk to Billy Hamilton ahead of Todd Frazier’s three-run jack which gave the Reds control. Miller has allowed nine homers and 30 walks in 56 2/3 innings.

RHP Lance Lynn went the distance for the first time in 97 major league games and 174 pro outings, allowing only five hits and three walks in a 6-0 win over the Yankees. While Lynn (6-2) fanned just two, his sinking fastball induced 16 outs on the ground, 10 coming in the first four innings. That kept his pitch count low through five innings (65) and gave him a chance to finish what he started.

1B Matt Adams ripped three hits, the fifth time he did that this year. It was his 21st multi-hit game of the season, tops in the National League. Adams started the scoring with a ground-rule double in the third, and he upped his average to a team-high .326. He did lose a hit Tuesday when Major League Baseball changed his RBI double from a May 16 win against Atlanta to a sacrifice fly and an error on CF B.J. Upton.

LF Matt Holliday has reached base safely in all 23 home games, continuing his longest streak of that sort to start a season. Holliday collected three hits for the sixth time this year and walloped his third homer of the year in the seventh inning. It was his first homer since April 28 and his first homer against a team other than the Brewers.

RHP Adam Wainwright was selected the co-Player of the Week in the National League, sharing the honor with Los Angeles Dodgers RHP Josh Beckett. Wainwright one-hit Arizona on May 20 and tied a career high with 12 strikeouts Sunday night in a 4-0 win at Cincinnati. Wainwright leads the NL with a 1.67 ERA, allowing just three runs over 63 innings in starts not involving the Chicago Cubs.