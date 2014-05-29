RHP Shelby Miller blew up in the third and fourth innings, eating his second straight loss. Miller gave up nine hits and seven runs over five innings as his earned run average puffed up from 3.18 to 3.94. Miller tends to let big innings happen when he gives up a run as he seems to lose focus after adversity strikes. This is something which must be corrected sooner rather than later.

1B Matt Adams (left calf tightness) didn’t start Wednesday night, and he struck out as a pinch hitter. Adams felt tightness during Tuesday night’s 6-0 win over the Yankees, even as he was rapping out three hits and making a passel of good plays in the field. Adams leads all National League players with 21 multi-hit games.

RHP Keith Butler (right elbow) underwent Tommy John surgery Wednesday morning and is out for the season. Butler, a reliever who opened the season on the Cardinals roster, pitched just two games for them before being optioned to Triple-A Memphis. He allowed just one run over 10 2/3 innings there before being shut down.

C Yadier Molina leads all National League catchers in All-Star Game voting and also has more votes than any NL player except Colorado SS Troy Tulowitzki. Molina seems like a certainty to make his sixth straight NL All-Star team and start for the second straight year. He entered Wednesday night’s game batting .317 with five homers and 23 RBIs while throwing out more than 50 percent of base stealers.

LHP Jaime Garcia opens a four-game series Thursday night against San Francisco in Busch Stadium. Garcia has enjoyed considerable success against the Giants, going 2-1 with a 1.27 earned run average in four prior starts. He’s coming off his first win since rotator cuff surgery, pitching 5 2/3 innings in a 6-3 decision Saturday night at Cincinnati. Garcia hasn’t walked a batter yet in 12 2/3 innings this year.