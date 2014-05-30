1B Allen Craig took over the team lead in RBIs this year with 29 as he knocked in two more Thursday night. Craig has RBIs in five straight games, the longest streak of that sort by a St. Louis hitter this year. Since May 9, Craig is punishing the baseball to the tune of .347 with three homers and 18 RBIs, upping his season average to .255.

3B Matt Carpenter went 2-for-5 with an RBI single in the ninth, stretching his hitting streak to 11 games, the longest active streak in the NL. Carpenter has scored a run in seven straight games, tying his longest streak this year. It’s one off the longest streak in MLB, set by five other players. In his hitting streak, Carpenter is batting .339.

1B Matt Adams (left calf) didn’t start for the second consecutive game. Adams felt tightness during Tuesday night’s 6-0 win over the Yankees, even as he was rapping out three hits and making a passel of good plays in the field. Adams, who pinch-hit Wednesday night in the ninth and fanned, leads all National League players with 21 multi-hit games.

RHP Adam Wainwright seeks to continue his dominant year Friday night when he squares off with Madison Bumgarner in an ace vs. ace matchup. Wainwright is 4-4 with a 2.70 earned run average in his previous 10 games against San Francisco, winning both his matchups last year. He was co-Player of the Week last week in the National League, allowing only six hits in 17 scoreless innings.

LHP Jaime Garcia pitched well for the third straight start, but was denied a win for the second time by a late bullpen meltdown. Garcia gave up only five hits and three runs in seven innings, walking none and fanning seven. Garcia’s efficiency continues to be impressive, as he needed just 84 pitches to get 21 outs.