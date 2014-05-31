OF Shane Robinson was sent down to Memphis to make room for OF Randal Grichuk. Robinson is 5-for-33 this year with the Cardinals, three hits coming on May 22 in a win over Arizona. Robinson pinch-hit Thursday night with runners at the corners and popped up to end a 6-5 loss. A favorite of manager Mike Matheny, Robinson doesn’t fit into this team’s long-term plans.

OF Randal Grichuk was recalled from Triple-A Memphis Friday and started in right field, batting second. Grichuk hit just .143 in 21 at-bats earlier this year before being sent down, but impressed the coaching staff with his ability to play all three outfield positions and displayed line-drive power. It will be interesting to see if he gets more at-bats this time than he did the first call-up.

1B Matt Adams (left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list after Friday night’s 9-4 loss to the Giants after not starting for the last three games. General manager John Mozeliak said trainers told him Adams wouldn’t be able to play until at least early next week, so they decided not to risk a more serious injury. Adams felt tightness Tuesday night in St. Louis’ win over the Yankees despite rapping out three hits. He leads the NL with 21 multi-hit games.

RHP Michael Wacha gets the call for Saturday’s home game with San Francisco. He’s never pitched against it before and has only made three career starts against NL West opponents, going winless. Wacha struck out just two Monday against the New York Yankees but still produced a good game, allowing just four hits and three runs in seven innings. The only drawback: He allowed two leadoff walks and both scored.

OF Oscar Taveras is expected to make his MLB debut Saturday. He was called up to replace disabled 1B Matt Adams. Ranked as the minors’ top prospect by some coming into the season, Taveras has raked in Memphis, hitting .325 with seven homers and 40 RBIs. While Taveras will have to display a bit more patience than he showed in Triple-A (only 14 walks in 191 at-bats), he’s slugged .524 with a healthy OPS of .897.

RHP Adam Wainwright said he had a bad day Friday and he was right. Wainwright never found his normal pinpoint command and he was ripped for eight hits and seven runs over 4 1/3 innings, eating just his third loss of the year. Wainwright needed 54 pitches to get through two innings against a hot San Francisco lineup.