RHP Lance Lynn is coming off the first shutout of his pro career, a five-hitter Tuesday night against the New York Yankees in which he threw a career-high 126 pitches. Lynn gets the ball in Sunday’s series finale against San Francisco, a team he hasn’t faced since 2012.

3B Matt Carpenter extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a fourth inning single, his 21st hit of the streak. Carpenter is batting .368 during the streak, the longest active in the NL, and has improved his season average to .286.

RHP Michael Wacha was dealing in six innings before rain forced him out of the game in the seventh on Saturday. Wacha allowed only three hits and no runs with no walks and seven strikeouts, earning him his fourth win -- all at Busch Stadium. Wacha pounded the strike zone, throwing 70 of his 94 pitches for strikes.

OF Oscar Taveras started and played right field in his first major-league game Saturday, batting sixth. Taveras was called up from Triple-A Memphis on Friday night when St. Louis disabled 1B Matt Adams because of a strained left calf. Taveras was hitting .325 with seven home runs and 40 RBIs for the Redbirds in 49 games, and was batting .479 with runners in scoring position.

SS Jhonny Peralta bucked a season-long trend of failing with runners in scoring position when he doubled home Allen Craig with an insurance run in the seventh. Before that hit, Peralta was only 5-for-46 with runners in scoring position.