RHP Shelby Miller will try to bounce back from back-to-back losses when he starts a two-game series against Kansas City on Monday night. Miller was ripped for nine hits and seven runs in five innings Wednesday night by the New York Yankees, striking out just one. It was the seventh time in 11 starts that he failed to make it through the sixth inning. This is his first career start against the Royals.

1B Allen Craig left the game after six innings as manager Mike Matheny played it safe with him. Craig was beaned by Tim Hudson’s 89-mile per hour fastball in the third, the clanking sound off Craig’s helmet audible to most of the crowd of 42,734. It’s not known if Craig will play Monday against Kansas City.

RHP Lance Lynn (knee) injured himself while running to cover first base in the first inning. He also got little help from a Kolten Wong error that led to three unearned runs in the first, but was still pretty bad on his own. Lynn didn’t survive the fourth inning, allowing eight hits and seven runs while walking four and fanning two. He threw 46 of his 88 pitches for strikes and couldn’t find a closeout pitch in falling to 6-3.

3B Matt Carpenter singled in the first and doubled in the third, extending his hitting streak to 14 games, the longest current streak in the National League. Carpenter is batting .383 (23-for-60) during the run.

C Yadier Molina didn’t start Sunday for two reasons: Rest and a 2-for-19 skid which has dropped his average to .309. It’s only the seventh time in 57 games that Molina didn’t start. Can he keep off the disabled list when he’s starting nearly 90 percent of his team’s games? The temptation to run him out there almost every day is irresistible, but the team may have to find an extra off-day for him on occasion.