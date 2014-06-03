RHP Shelby Miller began with six scoreless innings against the Royals on Monday night, allowing only two hits, but he saw his effort go for naught when he allowed three runs in the seventh. “I gave the game away,” he said. “It was frustrating to let them have the game like that. It’s on me for sure.”

1B Allen Craig, who left Sunday’s game after six innings following being hit in the head by a pitch, returned to the starting lineup Monday. He went 0-for-4.

RHP Lance Lynn got good news Monday about his right knee, which he injured Sunday on a play at first base. Tests came back negative, and the Cardinals said Lynn is expected to make his next scheduled start, Friday night in Toronto.

3B Matt Carpenter went 0-for-4 to end his 14-game hitting streak. It had been the longest active streak in the major leagues.

LHP Kevin Siegrist increased his throwing to 120 feet as he tries to get over forearm discomfort. He is happy with his progress and believes he could come off the disabled list as early as Sunday, the first day he will be eligible to return.

LF Matt Holliday had two of the Cardinals’ three hits Monday night and also drew a walk. The only other Cardinal to reach base was CF Randal Grichuk, with a leadoff single in the ninth. Holliday has reached base safely in all 29 Cardinals home games this season. The franchise record of 33 consecutive home games reaching base to start a season was set by Solly Hemus in 1953.

C Yadier Molina will mark the 10th anniversary of his Cardinal debut Tuesday. Molina played his first game in the major leagues on June 3, 2004, going 2-for-4 in a Cardinals win at Pittsburgh. He currently is in the midst of a 2-for-21 slump after he went 0-for-3 Monday.

LHP Jaime Garcia on Tuesday will make his fourth start of the season since recovering from last year’s shoulder surgery that ended his season in May. Garcia will be making his first start against the Royals since 2011. He is 0-2 at Busch Stadium in three starts in interleague play in his career. He has yet to issue a walk in 19 2/3 innings this season.