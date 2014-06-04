RHP Lance Lynn (knee) threw his normal bullpen session Tuesday with no apparent setbacks. It appears he’ll make his next scheduled start Friday night in Toronto. Lynn was injured in the first inning of Sunday’s 8-0 loss to San Francisco as he covered first base in an attempt to complete a 3-6-1 double play.

2B Kolten Wong (shoulder) might miss Wednesday night’s game in Kansas City after jamming it diving for Billy Butler’s pinch-hit infield single in the eighth. Wong was removed after the inning as part of a double-switch. Earlier, Wong blasted his first major league homer, a grand slam in the second. That made him the first Cardinal to belt a slam for his first MLB homer since pitcher Jake Westbrook did it against Milwaukee on Aug. 31, 2011. --SS Jhonny Peralta cracked a pair of doubles and knocked in a run against James Shields, making him 13-for-32 in his career against the Royals’ ace. It was his first two-double game of the season and the 25th of his career.

RHP Adam Wainwright will be motivated to pitch well after a rare clunker Friday night against San Francisco, which torched him for eight hits and seven runs over 4 1/3 innings in a 9-4 loss. Wainwright is 4-1 with a 3.21 ERA in nine career games against Kansas City, including a 6-3 win last year at Kauffman Stadium. He’s 9-5 (2.82 ERA) in 18 interleague starts.

LHP Jaime Garcia was sailing along with a 4-0 lead in the fifth when he suddenly lost it. He gave up four extra-base hits and six runs before getting the inning’s third out and settled for a no-decision. Garcia still hasn’t allowed a walk in 24 2/3 innings, covering four starts, but has been touched for five homers since returning from the DL last month.