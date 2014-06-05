3B Matt Carpenter established a career best with a five-hit game. He became the first Cardinal with five hits in a game since Ryan Ludwick on Sept. 4, 2009, against the Pirates. He is 13-for-26 with five RBIs and eight runs in six games at Kauffman Stadium.

2B Kolten Wong, who hit a grand slam Tuesday but also bruised his left shoulder making a diving catch, was not in the starting lineup Wednesday. Wong, however, grounded out as a pinch hitter in the 11th and remained in to play second base for the bottom of the inning.

RHP Trevor Rosenthal blew his third save -- his first since May 16 against the Braves -- when he failed to hold a two-run lead in the ninth Wednesday. Rosenthal absorbed the loss Tuesday against the Royals. He went to Lee’s Summit West (Mo.) High, a Kansas City suburb, and was a 2009 21st-round pick of the Cardinals out of Cowley County (Kansas) Junior College.

C Yadier Molina broke an 0-for-16 skid with an infield single in the first inning, and he hit another single in the third inning. He also was walked intentionally in the seventh. Molina hit just .077 (2-for-27) on the just-concluded homestand.

RHP Pat Neshek logged his first career save in his 255th appearance. He made his big league debut in 2006 with the Twins and has also pitched for the Padres and Athletics. He lowered his ERA to 1.03 with a flawless 11th inning, striking out Royals C Brett Hayes to end the game.

RHP Adam Wainwright held the Kansas City Royals hitless until the sixth inning and scoreless into the ninth. However, Wainwright had to settle for a no-decision in the Cardinals’ 5-2, 11-inning victory over their cross-state rivals.