RHP Shelby Miller will make his first career appearance against the Blue Jays when he gets the ball for Saturday afternoon’s contest at Rogers Centre. The American League has not been kind to Miller, as he is 2-4 with a 6.62 ERA in seven career interleague starts. Miller has struggled recently, too, allowing 15 runs over his last three starts, all of which have been losses. His ERA has ballooned from 2.79 to 4.06 over that stretch and he will find it tough against the Blue Jays, who are winners of six straight, one of the top offensive teams in baseball and lead the majors in home runs.

1B/OF Allen Craig hit an RBI single in the first inning of Friday’s 3-1 loss to the Blue Jays and has now driven in a run in 11 of his last 16 games. He has recorded a hit in 37 of his last 50 games and finally seems to be turning things around. Craig got off to an incredibly slow start, hitting just .229/.287/.381 over the first month of the season, but his slash line now reads .250/.310/.377. The power is way down and his numbers are still nowhere near where St. Louis needs them to be, but Craig is showing signs of life and is too good a hitter to not have a massive hot streak coming soon. The 29-year-old has hit .300-plus with an OPS north of .800 in three consecutive seasons.

2B Kolten Wong (shoulder) received an anti-inflammatory shot on his ailing shoulder and missed Friday’s series-opening 3-1 loss to the Blue Jays. Wong is considered day-to-day and will potentially miss the entire three-game set in Toronto, but the Cardinals are hopeful he will avoid a stint on the disabled list. He was forced to leave Thursday’s game prematurely after injuring himself earlier in the week and a few days off will hopefully alleviate the continued discomfort, manager Mike Matheny said. “He’s measuring out in strength, and the doctors who have looked at him don’t believe there is anything structurally there,” Matheny said. “It’s just sore. When the soreness is keeping him from being able to do what he needs to do, that’s when we need to back off. I don’t think anybody is worried about him further injuring it.” Daniel Descalso replaced Wong in the Cardinals lineup Friday, getting the start at second base and went 1-for-4 with three strikeouts. He did, however, catch a bases-loaded line drive in the sixth inning and start what turned out to be the Cardinals’ first triple play since 2005.

SS Jhonny Peralta snapped an 0-for-10 skid at the plate in Friday’s 3-1 loss to the Blue Jays with a second-inning single. Peralta is hitting just .225 on the season but has reached base safely in 29 of his last 36 starts and is hitting with enough power to hold some value. The shortstop has hit nine homers this year and has a respectable .413 slugging percentage. St. Louis would still like to see more out of Peralta after the 32-year-old hit a massive .303/.358/.457 with the Tigers last season but the reality is he will continue to man short every day for the club after it signed him to a four-year deal in the offseason.