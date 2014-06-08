LF Randal Grichuk hit his first career home run against LHP Mark Buehrle in the Cardinals’ 5-0 victory over the Blue Jays on Saturday. Grichuk’s solo blast to dead-center field broke open a scoreless game in the fifth inning and gave starter Shelby Miller all the run support he needed. “He hammered that ball,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said.

RHP Shelby Miller dominated the Blue Jays in a 5-0 win at Rogers Centre on Saturday. Miller pitched the second shutout of his career, limiting Toronto to three hits, while walking one and striking out five. “He used all his pitches, but the fastball was the key, which I think is pretty much his game,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said.

2B Kolten Wong (left shoulder) missed his second consecutive game on Saturday and is doubtful to play in Sunday’s series finale against the Blue Jays. Wong has had discomfort in his shoulder throughout the week and was forced to leave Thursday’s game early after the pain became too much to tolerate.

C Yadier Molina received the day off -- a game after serving as the Cardinals’ designated hitter -- in Saturday’s 5-0 win over the Blue Jays. There is nothing physically wrong with Molina, Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said, but the skipper wanted to give his star catcher a mental break.

LHP Jaime Garcia will make his fifth start of the season in Sunday’s rubber match against the Blue Jays. Garcia has been up and down over his four starts since coming off the disabled list. He has a 5.47 ERA and has allowed five home runs, but he has yet to issue a walk and has a sparkling 0.97 WHIP, while striking out 22 in 24 2/3 innings.