1B Matt Adams (left calf strain) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Monday, going 0-for-3. Manager Mike Matheny said over the weekend that Adams could be activated Friday, the first day the first baseman is eligible to come off the disabled list. The Cardinals, who have struggled to score runs and hit for power this season, could use Adams’ bat back in the lineup. The 25-year-old is hitting .325/.337/.474 with three homers through 52 games. While the home runs are down, Adams hit 17 in 108 games last season.