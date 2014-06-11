RHP Trevor Rosenthal had a four-out save, the third of his career, and the most in the majors this season, breaking a tie with the Yankees’ David Robertson and Marlins’ Steve Cishek. He has 17 saves this season.

LF Matt Holliday returned to the lineup at DH on Tuesday for the Cardinals after being sidelined by back stiffness on Sunday, hitting a solo homer (4) in the sixth inning off Rays starter Jake Odorizzi in a 1-0 win at Tropicana Field. The 413-foot shot was his National League-leading ninth game-winning RBI.

C Yadier Molina returned behind the plate on Tuesday against the Rays after being given a two-game “mental break” as described by manager Mike Matheny, from catching duties.

RHP Adam Wainwright became the first National League pitcher to reach nine wins in a 1-0 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field on Tuesday. He logged his seventh outing in 14 starts this season in which he went at least seven scoreless innings. Although he was hardly dominating on Tuesday against the Rays at Tropicana Field -- allowing seven hits and two walks, one intentional.