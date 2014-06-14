RHP Shelby Miller, who starts Saturday night against Washington, is coming off one of the best games of his career. In blanking Toronto 5-0 on June 7 at Rogers Centre, Miller allowed three hits and one walk, fanning five and throwing 105 pitches. Miller was efficient and dominant for the first time this season, mowing down baseball’s top-home run team.

RHP Lance Lynn might have had the best game of his career Friday night, allowing just two ground-ball singles in eight shutout innings and fanning eight without a walk en route to his seventh win. Lynn made a slight mechanical change after noticing that he was tipping off his breaking ball in his last start at Toronto, holding his glove lower. It resulted in more deception and better command, making his fastball even tougher to hit.

1B Matt Adams (left calf strain) came off the 15-day disabled list Friday and started, batting sixth and homering for the game’s only run. Adams was injured while going 3-for-4 on May 27 in a 6-0 win over the New York Yankees. He went 3-for-15 in a four-game rehab stint with Triple-A Memphis this week, driving in two runs. He entered Friday night’s game fifth in the National League in batting average at .325.

OF Oscar Taveras was sent down to Triple-A Memphis to make room for 1B Matt Adams. Taveras hit .189 in 11 games after being called up May 31; he homered in his second MLB at-bat. Taveras wasn’t overmatched despite the low average, grinding most of his at-bats and willingly taking walks, but general manager John Mozeliak wanted Taveras to play every day and that wasn’t going to happen in St. Louis with Adams active.

RHP Adam Wainwright (elbow) plans to throw a side session Saturday, as he normally does two days before his scheduled start. Wainwright is hopeful of making his scheduled start Monday night against the New York Mets. He admitted to soreness Tuesday night after working seven scoreless innings in a 1-0 win over Tampa Bay.