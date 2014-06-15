FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch
June 15, 2014 / 9:22 PM / 3 years ago

St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Randy Choate picked up his first win since Aug. 11, 2013, with a perfect 1/3 inning Saturday. He got Washington CF Denard Span to ground out on the first pitch with the bases loaded to end the seventh. Choate has stranded 18 of 19 inherited runners this season.

OF Matt Holliday recorded his 997th career RBI with a bases-loaded walk in the seventh inning of a 4-1 win over Washington. He reached base in the Cardinals’ first 30 home games this season.

INF Jhonny Peralta has three doubles in his last six games and leads the team with 17.

RHP Adam Wainwright will miss his next start due to tendinitis in his throwing elbow. He was slated to start Monday at home against the Mets. “It’s just precautionary,” general manager John Mozeliak said. Wainwright (9-3, 2.15 ERA) is expected to start Saturday at home against Philadelphia.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
