OF Randal Grichuk was optioned to Memphis to make room for Greenwood. Grichuk left town with a .136 batting average, a homer, three RBIs and 15 strikeouts in 44 at-bats. This move means the team will go with 13 pitchers and 12 position players for at least a few days. With regular playing time not expected for Grichuk, the organization prefers him to take four at-bats a day in Memphis.

LHP Nick Greenwood has been called up from Triple-A Memphis because of Martinez’s fill-in start. Greenwood went 3-3 with a 2.61 earned run average in 22 games, three starts, for the Redbirds. The 26-year old Greenwood was originally drafted by San Diego and acquired by St. Louis on July 31, 2010, in a three-way trade with the Padres and Cleveland. He gives the Cardinals a third left-hander in the bullpen.

RHP Carlos Martinez will make his first start of the season Monday night when St. Louis opens a three-game series with the New York Mets. Martinez has worked 34 2/3 innings, tied for fifth in the National League, over 30 relief appearances. The plan is for Martinez to throw 50 or 60 pitches. His longest outing is 2 2/3 innings on June 1 against San Francisco.

RHP Adam Wainwright (elbow) will be scratched from his scheduled start Monday to give him some reset and recovery time. The plan is for Wainwright to take his next turn Saturday against Philadelphia. He’s battled soreness in his elbow since late May, when he worked 17 scoreless innings in dominant wins over Arizona and Cincinnati. Wainwright is 9-3, 2.15 in 14 starts and 100 1/3 innings.

LHP Jaime Garcia did not have the best stuff, but battled through seven innings with some help from a defense that took away three hits with highlight-film catches. Garcia allowed only five hits and a run, walking two and fanning six as he improved to 3-0. He threw 100 or more pitches in back-to-back starts for the first time since June of 2010, when he did it in three straight outings.