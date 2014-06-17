LHP Nick Greenwood got the win in his major league debut, working 3 1/3 effective relief innings in place of RHP Carlos Martinez and saving the frontline pitchers in St. Louis’ bullpen for the series’ remainder. Greenwood had some trouble putting hitters away, averaging five pitches per batter, but he retired nine in a row after a leadoff walk to Mets OF Curtis Granderson. He was charged with one run. He walked one and struck out three.

RHP Joe Kelly (torn left hamstring) made enough progress during his roughly two-month rehab that he could return to the Cardinals in two to three weeks, GM John Mozeliak said. Kelly, who broke camp as the team’s No. 5 starter, was injured April 16 in Milwaukee as he tried to beat out an infield hit in the fifth inning. It is not yet known what Kelly’s role would be when he returns to the big club.

RHP Michael Wacha will look for the command that deserted him in his last start when he takes the ball Tuesday night against New York. Wacha walked four and fanned none in five innings Wednesday in a 6-3 loss in Tampa Bay, the first time in his short major league career he didn’t whiff anyone. Wacha struck out 10 in only four innings on April 23 at the Mets, but he lost 3-2 because he walked five, including two with the bases loaded in the fourth.

RHP Carlos Martinez struggled with his control over the last two innings of his spot start Monday, but he still gave St. Louis four effective innings. Martinez allowed just two hits and an unearned run, issuing four walks and fanning three. Martinez was still touching 99 mph with his fastball to his last batter, but he must improve on a ratio of 31 strikes in 59 pitches.

RHP Luke Weaver signed with St. Louis on Monday and received a slot-mandated $1.8 million bonus. The 27th overall pick in this month’s draft, Weaver was the team’s top selection after going 8-4 this spring at Florida State. Weaver will start his pro career in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League.