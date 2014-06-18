RHP Lance Lynn, coming off eight shutout innings of two-hit ball Friday night in a 1-0 win over Washington, takes the ball for Wednesday’s series finale against the Mets. Lynn ate a 4-1 loss to New York on April 24 despite whiffing nine and allowing only four hits in 6 1/3 innings. Despite his inconsistency from start to start, Lynn is tied for sixth in the NL with seven wins and is in play to make his second All-Star appearance if he keeps winning.

RHP Michael Wacha maneuvered his way through three stressful innings Tuesday night against the Mets and earned his fifth win. Wacha left two men aboard in the second, fifth and sixth and evened his record at .500. He gave up five hits and one run over six innings, walking two and fanning seven. Wacha said slowing down and concentrating on executing his pitch in trouble spots made a difference.

RHP Jack Flaherty signed a deal with St. Louis on Tuesday that included a $2 million signing bonus, higher than first-round selection Luke Weaver received on Monday. The 34th overall pick in the draft, Flaherty signed a scholarship offer from North Carolina last fall. He will join Weaver in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League.

LF Matt Holliday’s run-scoring double in the fifth inning was the 1,001st RBI of his career, giving him an RBI in four consecutive games to tie his longest stretch of the season. Holliday added another double in the seventh, giving him two in a game for the first time since Sept. 6, 2013, against Pittsburgh.

RHP Adam Wainwright plans to test his injured pitching elbow by throwing from flat ground before Wednesday’s game. If that goes well, Wainwright could still make his next scheduled start Saturday at home against Philadelphia. He reported soreness following a 1-0 win on June 10 at Tampa Bay and skipped his start Monday night.