RHP Shelby Miller is coming off two good starts in a row as he opens a four-game series Thursday night against Philadelphia. After blanking Toronto on June 7, Miller allowed four hits and a run over 6 2/3 innings Saturday night against Washington, although he was no-decisioned in a game St. Louis won 4-1. Miller faced the Phillies once last year, tossing six shutout innings and earning a 4-1 victory.

RHP Lance Lynn pitched five good innings and one bad one, which was enough to get him beat Wednesday. He gave up a stunning double to Bartolo Colon, one of the worst-hitting pitchers around, and it led to a two-run rally that ultimately led to a 3-2 loss. Lynn gave up five hits and two runs over six innings. He walked four -- Curtis Granderson three times -- and struck out five.

3B Matt Carpenter got a day off Tuesday and responded with a leadoff homer in the first Wednesday. It was his first leadoff homer of the year and the third of his career, with the last one coming Aug. 26, 2013, against Atlanta’s Julio Teheran. He also smacked a leadoff double in the ninth and scored the Cardinals’ other run.

LHP Kevin Siegrist (forearm) will have to put his rehab on hold after canceling a bullpen session Wednesday when he couldn’t get his shoulder loose due to a nerve issue. Siegrist is still hoping to throw a bullpen Friday, but manager Mike Matheny said the team would “go slow” for the time being. Siegrist was disabled May 24 after going 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA in 23 appearances.

RHP Adam Wainwright (elbow) had a successful bullpen session Wednesday and should be able to start Saturday against Cole Hamels and Philadelphia. Wainwright skipped his Monday night turn for rest after reporting soreness on the outside of his pitching elbow the day after pitching seven scoreless innings June 10 in Tampa Bay.