RHP Shelby Miller had a couple of two-run hiccups which cost him his sixth loss of the year Thursday night. Miller pitched decently overall, allowing seven hits and four runs over 6 2/3 innings, but made mistakes up in the strike zone and a hot Philadelphia offense capitalized. Miller threw 65 of his 93 pitches for strikes, continuing a recent trend of efficiency.

RHP Joe Kelly (hamstring) threw a bullpen session Thursday before the game and came through it successfully. He has another bullpen session scheduled for this weekend and if that goes well, Kelly could start a minor league rehab assignment next week. Kelly was injured April 16 in Milwaukee while trying to beat out an infield hit in the fifth inning.

LHP Tyler Lyons (shoulder) was activated off the disabled list following Wednesday’s game and optioned to Triple-A Memphis, where he will join the starting rotation. Lyons was disabled May 13 after a 17-5 loss to the Chicago Cubs. In six appearances this year, four of which were starts, Lyons went 0-3 with a 6.12 ERA.

LHP Jaime Garcia is shooting for a win in his third straight start Friday night. Garcia knocked off Washington 5-2 on Sunday, giving up just one run in seven innings while escaping bases-loaded jams in the second and fifth innings. He’s 2-3 with a 2.77 ERA in eight previous outings against Philadelphia, losing his only start against it last year.