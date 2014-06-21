LHP Kevin Siegrist (forearm strain) threw off flat ground Friday from distances as far as 120 feet and was encouraged, though still not totally pain-free. Siegrist had to cancel a bullpen session Wednesday when a nerve in his shoulder tightened up. He isn’t sure yet when he’ll be able to throw off a mound.

C Yadier Molina registered his first two-hit game since a June 11 loss in Tampa Bay and his first double since May 28 against the New York Yankees. Molina is batting .471 in his last nine games against the Phillies. It wouldn’t be surprising if Molina was rested either Saturday or Sunday as he’s played in every game this week.

RHP Adam Wainwright (elbow) returns to the rotation Saturday for a matchup of aces against LHP Cole Hamels. Wainwright skipped his start Monday against the New York Mets after winning a 1-0 game in Tampa Bay June 10 despite soreness on the outside of his pitching elbow. In his career against Philadelphia, Wainwright is 4-1 with a 2.41 earned-run average in 11 appearances, nine of them starts.

LHP Jaime Garcia was rolling for four innings and suddenly hit the wall in the fifth and sixth, giving up one rocket after another. He allowed five hits in that span -- all for extra bases -- and picked up his first loss. Garcia has had that issue since returning to the rotation last month after a rehab stint, but this was the first time it had cost him a defeat.