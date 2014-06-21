FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 21, 2014 / 11:27 PM / 3 years ago

St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Kevin Siegrist (forearm strain) threw off flat ground Friday from distances as far as 120 feet and was encouraged, though still not totally pain-free. Siegrist had to cancel a bullpen session Wednesday when a nerve in his shoulder tightened up. He isn’t sure yet when he’ll be able to throw off a mound.

C Yadier Molina registered his first two-hit game since a June 11 loss in Tampa Bay and his first double since May 28 against the New York Yankees. Molina is batting .471 in his last nine games against the Phillies. It wouldn’t be surprising if Molina was rested either Saturday or Sunday as he’s played in every game this week.

RHP Adam Wainwright (elbow) returns to the rotation Saturday for a matchup of aces against LHP Cole Hamels. Wainwright skipped his start Monday against the New York Mets after winning a 1-0 game in Tampa Bay June 10 despite soreness on the outside of his pitching elbow. In his career against Philadelphia, Wainwright is 4-1 with a 2.41 earned-run average in 11 appearances, nine of them starts.

LHP Jaime Garcia was rolling for four innings and suddenly hit the wall in the fifth and sixth, giving up one rocket after another. He allowed five hits in that span -- all for extra bases -- and picked up his first loss. Garcia has had that issue since returning to the rotation last month after a rehab stint, but this was the first time it had cost him a defeat.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.