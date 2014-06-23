RHP Lance Lynn takes the mound Monday night when St. Louis opens a 10-game western road swing in Colorado. Lynn is coming off a 3-2 loss Wednesday against the New York Mets that saw him give up two sixth-inning runs to cough up a 1-0 lead. He’s had success against the Rockies, going 1-0 with a 1.96 earned-run average in three career starts and 0-0, 2.92 in two outings at Coors Field.

2B Kolten Wong (left shoulder contusion) will undergo an MRI Monday to determine just how serious the injury is. Wong was placed on the 15-day disabled list after Saturday’s 4-1 win. His batting average has fallen to .228 as he’s been unable to finish his swings and demonstrate the extra-base power the team was hoping for from him.

RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in scapula) is joining LHP Jaime Garcia on the DL after MRIs showed the injury. Wacha had his start skipped Sunday for what the team claimed was a rest situation, but had been pitching with pain in that area since early May. Prior to going on the DL, Wacha went 5-5 with a 2.79 ERA in 15 starts, winning in his last start Tuesday night against the New York Mets.

RHP Carlos Martinez shrugged off a bad second inning and retired 12 of his last 13 hitters, getting rewarded with the win when St. Louis rallied for four fourth-inning runs. Martinez was on a 70-pitch limit and used 74, but needed just 30 to complete the last three innings and qualify for the win. He allowed just three hits and three runs, walking one and fanning five.

LHP Jaime Garcia (shoulder) was placed on the disabled list after apparently pitching with pain in Friday night’s 5-1 loss to Philadelphia. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff and this injury is said to be related, so there’s no idea when he might be able to return. Garcia went 3-1 with a 4.12 ERA in seven starts.