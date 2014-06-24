RHP Lance Lynn held the Rockies scoreless for eight innings, allowing three hits and no walks while striking out seven. Only one batter reached second base against him. He allowed three or fewer baserunners for the fourth time in his career, the last being June 13 against Washington, when he allowed two baserunners. It was the third time this season he didn’t issue a walk.

3B Matt Carpenter walked on each of his first two plate appearances Monday. He has 42 walks from the leadoff spot, easily the most in the majors as a leadoff hitter. Texas’ Shin Soo-Choo is second with 34. Carpenter’s 65 walks while batting first were second in the majors last year behind Choo’s 107. In addition to his two walks, Carepenter was hit with a pitch in the seventh. He went 0-for-2 with two runs in his first career game reaching base at least three times without recording a hit.

1B Matt Adams hit two homers Monday, his third career multi-homer game and his first since Sept. 4, 2013, at Cincinnati. The homers were the first of his career batting third, where he made his second start. They were his first career homers against Colorado. Adams’ career-high six RBIs made him the first St. Louis player to drive in six runs in a game since David Freese on June 7, 2012, at Houston. Entering the game, Adams had just seven RBIs and no homers in 28 road games this season.

LHP Marco Gonzales will make his major league debut when he starts Wednesday at Colorado in place of injured LHP Jaime Garcia. Gonzales, 22, was born and raised in Fort Collins, Colo., which is about one hour from Denver. The Rockies drafted him out of high school, but Gonzales didn’t sign, instead going to Gonzaga. St. Louis took him 19th overall in the 2013 draft. He began this season at high Class A Palm Beach, where he went 2-2 with a 1.43 ERA in six starts. In seven starts at Double-A Springfield, Gonzales is 3-2 with a 2.33 ERA. Overall in 76 1/3 innings, Gonzales has 18 walks and 78 strikeouts. He was scheduled to be one of the starters Tuesday in the Texas League All-Star Game.

RHP Eric Fornataro was recalled from Triple-A Memphis. He made seven appearances for the Cardinals from April 21-May 12 and had no record and a 4.70 ERA in those games. In 19 games at Memphis, Fornataro was 1-2 with a 3.47 ERA and four saves in five chances.

INF Pete Kozma was recalled from Triple-A Memphis, giving the Cardinals a second infielder on their bench in addition to Daniel Descalso. Kozma, who was on St. Louis’ Opening Day roster, went 1-for-3 in four games for the Cardinals before he was sent down. He batted .234 with four homers and 24 RBIs in 59 games for Memphis, and he had nine RBIs in his past six games.