RHP Shelby Miller left Tuesday’s game after 2 2/3 innings with mid-back spasms. It was the second consecutive start in which he experienced back issues. “It’s kind of like a stinger, I guess, kind of like in the middle of my back, and it would go up as I extended my arm,” Miller said. “I don’t know; it was weird. I’ll come in tomorrow, take care of it early (with treatment) and be ready for my next one.” The Cardinals can only hope so, since RHP Michael Wacha and LHP Jaime Garcia were both placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday with shoulder injuries. Neither pitcher is expected to return soon.

LHP Sam Freeman, who turned 27 on Tuesday, entered the game with an 0.68 ERA in 12 games, having allowed four hits and one run in 13 1/3 innings. He pitched one inning, the seventh, and gave up three hits and two runs, raising his ERA to 1.88. Entering the game, left-handed hitters were 2-for-21 (.095) against Freeman. He faced two left-handed hitters in the seventh and gave up singles to both Corey Dickerson and Justin Morneau, whose single drove in two runs.

LF Matt Holliday, who went 2-for-5 with a double and a run, hits well against the Rockies, for whom he played from 2004-08. Holliday is hitting .380 (46-for-121) with 10 doubles, nine homers, 19 RBIs and 27 runs in 33 games against Colorado.

SS Jhonny Peralta hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning that tied the game against Colorado at 3-3. It was his 11th homer of the season, his third career homer against the Rockies and second at Coors Field. The other was on June 17, 2011, off Jason Hammel. Peralta’s 11 homers are the most by a Cardinals shortstop since Edgar Renteria hit 13 home runs in 2003.