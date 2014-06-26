RHP Shelby Miller left the Tuesday night’s game after 2 2/3 innings with a mid-back spasm but said he expected to make his next start, which is scheduled for Sunday at the Los Angeles Dodgers. Manager Mike Matheny said Wednesday he agreed with that assessment and said the Cardinals training staff is “confident of the fact it was just a spasm and they’re trying to get that to release a little bit and do some strengthening around that area to keep that from happening again.”

RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) was moved from the 15- to the 60-day disabled list. He will make a rehab start this weekend for Triple-A Memphis. Kelly has already missed 64 games since going on the disabled list April 17, so moving him to the 60-day disabled list doesn’t affect when he can return and simply opens a spot on the 40-man roster.

LHP Marco Gonzales had his contract selected from Double-A Springfield prior to making his major league debut Wednesday. To clear space on both the 25- and 40-man rosters, the Cardinals designated INF Pete Kozma for assignment. He had been recalled Monday from Triple-A Memphis.

LHP Marco Gonzales made his major league debut. He allowed seven hits and five runs in five innings, with five hits and the runs coming in the fourth. He became the first starting pitcher to make his major league debut for the Cardinals since Michael Wacha on May 30, 2013. Gonzales doubled in his first career plate appearance in the third. He is the 39th Cardinals pitcher to record a hit in his first game. Wacha and Tyler Lyons did it last year. Gonzales is the eighth Cardinals pitcher with an extra-base hit in his major league debut. The last was Dan Haren with a double in 2003.

SS Jhonny Peralta batted cleanup for the first time this season and went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs, a walk and a sacrifice fly. Other spots in the lineup where he has hit this season include second (11 times), fifth (6), sixth (24) and seventh (32). Peralta hit a two-run homer Tuesday night and went 2-for-6 in the first two games of this series a double, home run and three RBIs. Manager Mike Matheny said he put Peralta in the cleanup spot because he been swinging well lately and had been making hard contact.

