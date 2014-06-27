RHP Shelby Miller, who left Tuesday’s game against the Rockies in the third inning with back spasms, could return for his scheduled start Sunday. However manager Mike Matheny didn’t make a decision Thursday.

RHP Lance Lynn will start Saturday’s game against the Dodgers, the Cardinals announced Thursday. Lynn struck out seven on a three-hit shutout of the Mets on June 23 in his last start.

INF Mark Ellis returned to Dodger Stadium to face his former teammates for the first time since he signed with St. Louis. Ellis was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. Before the game, Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said there aren’t any better players in a clubhouse than Ellis. “Mark Ellis is just a quality person,” Mattingly said. “Can’t have enough character on your ballclub and I thought he brought a lot of that to our club. He’s not going to be an issue. Anything you’ve got going on, he’s always going to be part of the solution always and not being part of the problem. It was joy having him.”

RHP Adam Wainwright (10-4) failed to become the National League’s first 11-game winner despite a stellar outing. Wainwright gave up a run on five hits in an eight-inning complete game. He struck out seven and walked one on 100 pitches (66 strikes). Wainwright, who has three complete-game losses, two of them to the Dodgers, no-hit the Dodgers until the sixth when SS Miguel Rojas opened the inning with a single. “(Wainwright) is a handful,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “Seeing it early on, it was like I told (pitching coach) Rick (Honeycutt) ‘We’ll get you one somehow, but that’s got to be enough.’ It ended up being that way.”