RHP Shelby Miller threw 25 pitches off the mound at Dodger Stadium on Friday, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Miller was attempting to show manager Mike Matheny he had no lingering effects from back spasms, which forced him out in the third inning of his last start Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies. Miller’s next scheduled start is Sunday against the Dodgers, but Matheny hasn’t committed to it yet.

RHP Joe Kelly pitched two innings in a rehab start Friday night at Triple-A Memphis. Kelly, who has been out since April with a strained left hamstring, allowed two runs on two hits with three walks and a strikeout. He threw 41 pitches (21 strikes).

C Yadier Molina hit a solo home run -- his seventh of the season -- in the fourth inning off Dodgers LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu. Molina’s solo shot off the left-field foul pole tied the score at 1. He jumped on a change-up pitch from Ryu. “I was looking for something down the middle and to drive it,” Molina said. “I got it.”

SS Jhonny Peralta drove in the go-ahead runs as the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1 before 48,159 fans at Dodger Stadium on Friday night. Peralta has an eight-game hitting streak. The double was his 22nd of the season, tops on the Cardinals.