RHP Lance Lynn allowed seven runs (six earned) and nine hits in two innings in Saturday’s 9-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Lynn (8-6), who also threw two wild pitches, made a career-high 44 pitches in the second. “There were a couple of hard-hit balls,” manager Mike Matheny said. “Tough at-bats. You saw some things kind of uncharacteristic (of Lynn). We’ve seen innings go bad, but it looked like they were putting good swings on anything that got too much of the plate.”

1B Matt Adams doubled in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to seven games. However, Adams took called third strikes in each of his three at-bats after the hit.