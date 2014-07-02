2B Kolten Wong went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBIs on Tuesday in his first rehab game for Triple-A Memphis. Wong landed on the disabled list June 21 due to a bruised left shoulder.

1B Matt Adams went only 1-for-4 in Tuesday’s 5-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants, but it was good enough to extend his career-best hitting streak to eight games. Adams is batting .364 (12-for-33) with three home runs and two doubles during his streak, which he extended with a fourth-inning single of Giants RHP Tim Lincecum.

OF Oscar Taveras was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday and immediately inserted into the starting lineup for the opener of a three-game series in San Francisco against the Giants. The timing was appropriate being that the first time Taveras got called up from the minors, he stepped right up to the plate and homered against the Giants in his major league debut. He batted only .189 in his first stint over 11 games, prompting his demotion, and Tuesday went hitless in three at-bats, striking out once. He did reach base via a walk in his final plate appearance.

LHP Marco Gonzales posted similar numbers in his second major league start Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants (five runs on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings) as he did in his debut last week at Colorado (five runs on seven hits in five innings). Cardinals manager Mike Matheny nonetheless was impressed with the club’s 2013 first-round draft pick, insisting a blown scoring opportunity in the top of the fourth inning led to a three-run uprising against Gonzalez in the last of the fourth. The Cardinals failed to score in their half of the fourth after loading the bases with no outs, sending Gonzales back out to pitch the last of the fourth in a still scoreless game.

OF Matt Holliday brought a .324 career batting average against RHP Tim Lincecum to the ballpark with him Tuesday night. And he left with the same mark after not starting -- and in fact not playing at all -- in the Cardinals’ 5-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants. Holliday was the first victim of the Cardinals’ new crowded outfield, with rookie prospect OF Oscar Tavares having been promoted from Triple-A Memphis to join the mix Tuesday. Cardinals manager Mike Matheny now has five players (Holliday, Tavares, CF Jon Jay, 1B-OF Allen Craig and 1B Matt Adams) to squeeze into four spots (three outfield positions and first base) on a nightly basis, relegating one of the five to the bench.

RHP Adam Wainwright experienced one of his worst starts of the season (season-high seven runs allowed in 4 1/3 innings) when he faced Wednesday’s opponent, the San Francisco Giants, on May 30. He responded well to the beating, going 2-1 with a 1.16 ERA in four June starts, and Wednesday gets his shot at revenge against the Giants. Wainwright is just 4-5 in his career against the Giants with a 3.36 ERA.