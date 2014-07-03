3B Matt Carpenter had a .500 career batting average against the San Francisco Giants entering Wednesday’s game. Incredibly, he improved on it by night’s end. Carpenter had three hits, including an RBI single, in the Cardinals’ 2-0 win. The 3-for-4 performance made him 26-for-50 (.520) against the Giants, easily the top mark for a San Francisco opponent with a minimum of 50 plate appearances.

2B Kolten Wong didn’t take long to demonstrate to Cardinals management that he is ready to return from the disabled list. Wong, who bruised his left shoulder on June 20, began a rehab stint with a bang Tuesday night, hitting a three-run homer for Triple-A Memphis. He also doubled and walked in his first game action since sustaining the injury. Wong went 1-for-4 with Memphis on Wednesday. The Cardinals have not set a timetable for his possible return to the majors.

RHP Joe Kelly took a second successful step in his quest to return to the Cardinals on Tuesday night, pitching four scoreless innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Memphis. Kelly allowed only three hits and walked two. He threw 49 pitches. The Cardinals have not set a timetable for his possible return to the majors.

OF Oscar Taveras returned to the Cardinals on Tuesday as a right fielder amid talk from manager Mike Matheny that he would prefer to keep his prized prospect at the corner-outfield positions for the foreseeable future. Well, that future lasted all of one day, as Taveras was moved over to center field to start Wednesday in the Cardinals’ 2-0 win over the San Francisco Giants. Taveras had an easy night in the field and made Matheny’s decision to find a spot for him in a lineup look good with a double that ignited a two-run, difference-making third inning. Taveras was pulled from the game for a defensive replacement, OF Peter Bourjos, in the seventh inning, a move Matheny said afterward he would make regularly if/when the rookie starts in center.

RHP Carlos Martinez has been a much better starter than reliever this season, a trend he hopes to continue when he starts against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday. The Cardinals are 3-0 in Martinez’s starts this season, during which he is 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA. In 30 relief appearances, on the other hand, he is 0-3 with a 4.67 ERA. Martinez has faced the Giants twice in his career -- both times in relief -- and has allowed four runs in 3 1/3 innings (10.80 ERA) without getting a decision.

RHP Junior Fernandez signed a $400,000 deal with the Cardinals on Wednesday, the first day of the international-signings window for major league teams. Fernandez, who at one point lived in the United States, moved to the Dominican Republic to take advantage of the earlier date at which some Latin prospects are allowed to sign with major league teams. He is 17.

RHP Adam Wainwright became the National League’s first 11-game winner in an unusual fashion Wednesday night -- by striking out just one batter in 7 2/3 innings of four-hit, shutout ball against the San Francisco Giants. Wainwright insisted afterward he had great stuff but that Giants hitters time and again were able to foul off potential strikeout pitches to stay alive, eventually putting lesser offerings into play. Getting 16 of his 23 outs via groundballs, the St. Louis ace was able to extract a measure of revenge against a team that lit him up for a season-worst seven runs in 4 1/3 innings the last time he faced them.