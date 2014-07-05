RHP Lance Lynn bounced back from a blister-induced 9-1 loss Saturday at the Los Angeles Dodgers, firing 6 2/3 scoreless innings Friday night to earn his ninth win. Lynn couldn’t throw breaking pitches in Los Angeles, but with his middle finger healed, he mixed in more curves to go with his two-seam fastball. Lynn improved his career record to 3-0 against Miami. --RHP Shelby Miller will be glad to pitch at home Saturday when he faces Miami. Miller was roughed up in two starts at NL West rivals, failing to make it out of the third inning at Colorado and not surviving the fifth inning in a 6-0 loss Sunday at the Los Angeles Dodgers. It will be the first career start against the Marlins for Miller, who continues to struggle with control (49 BBs in 98 2/3 innings).

RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in scapula) is scheduled to have an MRI and CT scan on his shoulder Monday to measure how his shoulder has healed. Wacha went on the disabled list June 22, retroactive to June 18, after pitching with pain since early May. Before going on the DL, Wacha went 5-5 with a 2.79 ERA in 15 starts.

LHP Kevin Siegrist (left forearm strain) threw a bullpen session before Friday night’s game. Siegrist has been disabled since late May after pitching in Cincinnati and had to cancel a bullpen session during St. Louis’ last homestand, when he had trouble getting his shoulder loose. There is no timetable for his return.

C Yadier Molina went 2-for-2 with a two-out RBI double in the sixth, giving him a modest five-game hitting streak in which he’s gone 8-for-16. He also notched his second pickoff of the season, nailing Casey McGehee at first in the fourth. It was the 44th pickoff in Molina’s 11-year career, most among active catchers.