2B Kolten Wong is expected to be activated from the disabled list before Sunday’s game. He was placed on the DL disabled list on June 21 because of a jammed left shoulder, sustained while he tired to make a play against the Royals on June 3. Wong was scheduled to make a fourth rehab appearance Saturday night for Triple A Memphis, where he was 5-of-11 in his first three games.

RHP Joe Kelly will make his third rehab start for Triple-A Memphis on Sunday. Kelly has been on the disabled list since April 17 because of a torn hamstring. He has worked a combined six innings in his first two rehab starts, allowing five hits and two runs while walking five and striking out one.

LHP Marco Gonzales will make his third career start on Sunday in the finale of the series against the Marlins. It will be his first time pitching in St. Louis after starts in Colorado and San Francisco. Gonzales, the Cardinals’ top pick in the 2013 draft, has not pitched past the fifth inning in either of his starts, allowing 10 runs in 9 1/3 innings.

OF Matt Holliday had to come out of Sunday’s game early because of a bruised knee. Manager Mike Matheny said he did not know when Holliday was hurt, but it could have been when he was hit by a pitch in the first inning. His status was listed as day to day.

LHP Jaime Garcia said he has been diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome in his left shoulder. He told the media Saturday he was trying to rule out all other options before deciding to have surgery, but general manager John Mozeliak said Garcia told the team’s medical staff that he would have the surgery.