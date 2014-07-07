OF Shane Robinson was optioned to Triple-A Memphis to make room for 2B Kolten Wong on the active roster. Robinson appeared in eight games after being recalled on June 22, including Saturday, when his wide throw home in the ninth allowed Miami to score the eventual winning run. Robinson batted .140 in 43 at-bats over 31 games this season, knocking in three runs.

2B Kolten Wong, who spent the minimum 15 days on the disabled list due to a left shoulder contusion, was activated Sunday. He went 2-for-4 and hit his second home run of the season.

1B Matt Adams set a career high with four hits and also stole his second base. Adams, who knocked in a run with a ground-rule double in the eighth, has hit safely in 13 of his last 14 games, upping his batting average to a team-high .328. It was his 27th multi-hit game of the year.

LHP Marco Gonzales struggled with his control again, issuing five walks in 4 2/3 innings and throwing 109 pitches before leaving with the bases loaded in the fifth. He was charged with his second loss, but he made some progress from his first two unsuccessful outings in Colorado and San Francisco. Gonzales made quality pitches in key spots, allowing just one hit with runners in scoring position. “I just tried to go out there and compete and give my team a chance to win. Obviously, I’ll have to work on the walks, but I was able to throw my curve and cutter for more strikes today,” he said.

RHP Adam Wainwright will start against Pittsburgh for the third time this season Monday night when the teams open a four-game series at Busch Stadium. Wainwright is 1-1 vs. the Pirates after giving up two runs in 15 innings. He blanked the Pirates over eight innings in a 7-0 win on April 27. Wainwright is coming off a 2-0 win Wednesday night in San Francisco, when he tossed 7 2/3 scoreless innings.