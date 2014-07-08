RHP Michael Wacha (right shoulder stress reaction) underwent an MRI Monday, and it showed that his shoulder has healed, but not to the point where he can throw yet. General manager John Mozeliak said that Wacha will undergo another MRI in two weeks to determine whether he can start throwing, but stressed that the team expects Wacha to pitch again this year. Wacha was 5-5 with a 2.79 ERA in 15 starts before going on the DL June 22.

RHP Carlos Martinez makes his fifth start Tuesday night, hoping to build on his solid outing in San Francisco Thursday. Martinez fanned six over five innings, throwing a season-high 86 pitches in a 7-2 win, and appeared to maintain his stuff better than in any of his prior starts. The trick is for the hard-throwing youngster to be more efficient and get earlier outs so that he can get deeper into games.

LHP Tyler Lyons was recalled from Triple-A Memphis Monday and will go into the bullpen, giving St. Louis four left-handers in the pen. Lyons was put on the disabled list May 13 with a left shoulder strain after going 0-3 with a 6.12 earned run average in six appearances. He made two rehab starts last month and was reinstated on June 19, when he was optioned to Memphis. He made three more starts after that for the Redbirds.

LHP Marco Gonzales was optioned to Memphis after filling in for three starts. Gonzales went 0-2 with a 7.07 ERA with the Cardinals, making the big leagues just over a year after being drafted in the first round. It was apparent that Gonzales was rushed to the bigs to fill a hole and really wasn’t ready. But he displayed flashes that, in time, could make him an effective big league starter.

RHP Adam Wainwright pitched a gutty game Monday night, working seven scoreless innings without adequate fastball accuracy. He gave up seven hits and three walks, and pitched from the stretch in every inning, but stranded nine men as he fashioned his ninth scoreless appearance in 18 starts. In his last 37 2/3 innings, Wainwright has allowed just two runs.