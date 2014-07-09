FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2014 / 4:02 AM / 3 years ago

St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

RHP Lance Lynn will try for his 10th win Wednesday in game three of a four-game series against Pittsburgh. Lynn is 4-3 with a 5.13 earned run average in 12 games, including 10 starts, against the Pirates, which beat him 4-3 on May 10 at PNC Park. Lynn is coming off 6 2/3 scoreless innings Friday night when he beat Miami, 3-2.

RHP Joe Kelly (hamstring) appears likely to come off the disabled list and start Friday night’s series opener in Milwaukee. Ironically, Miller Park is where Kelly’s season disappeared for nearly three months after he was injured trying to leg out a bunt single April 16. Kelly worked 4 1/3 innings and threw 72 pitches in his rehab start at Triple-A Memphis Sunday, and could easily throw 85 pitches in Milwaukee if things go as planned.

LHP Kevin Siegrist (left forearm strain) threw a bullpen session Monday and is set to throw another one Wednesday at maximum effort. If that goes well, Siegrist plans to start a rehab assignment this weekend. He was 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA in 20 innings before going on the DL May 24 after an appearance in Cincinnati.

RHP Carlos Martinez worked a career-high six innings, throwing just 85 pitches and showing more efficiency that he did in any of his prior four starts. The only problem was the home run ball, as he allowed two-run blasts to Pedro Alvarez and Andrew McCutchen in the fourth and fifth innings, respectively that forced him to take a no-decision. But the start was still a positive because Martinez maintained his stuff longer.

C Yadier Molina went 0-for-4 Tuesday night, but his pick off of Pirates 2B Neil Walker, who had tripled in the fifth inning, was the key play in the Cardinals’ 5-4 win over Pittsburg. “That’s a momentum-changer,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “Not many guys have that in their bag.” It was the 45th career pickoff for Molina, most among active catchers, and his third this year.

LHP Jaime Garcia (thoractic outlet syndrome) will undergo season-ending surgery on Friday. Garcia went 3-1, with a 4.12 ERA in seven starts, covering 43 2/3 innings, before being disabled on June 22. The club wasn’t happy that Garcia made the decision without keeping management apprised throughout the process. It’s the third straight year that Garcia has had trouble with his shoulder.

