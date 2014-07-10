RHP Shelby Miller makes his fourth start of the year against Pittsburgh in Thursday night’s series finale. Miller has won his last two outings against the Pirates after dropping the first five starts against them in his career. He was no-decisioned against Miami on Saturday, allowing nine hits and three runs over 5 1/3 innings with a walk and only two strikeouts.

RHP Lance Lynn fought a high pitch count, but got through 6 2/3 innings Wednesday night for his 10th win, marking the third straight year he’s won 10 games before the All-Star break. Lynn needed 97 pitches to get through five innings, but got quicker outs after that and left with 110 pitches on his odometer. He allowed just one hit in nine at-bats against the 1-2-3 hitters in Pittsburgh’s order.

3B Matt Carpenter (wrist) was one of four players checked out by assistant trainer Chris Conroy during Wednesday night’s game. Carpenter landed awkwardly on his left wrist after diving for a ball in the fourth inning, but stayed in the game. He bunted for a hit in the bottom of the fourth, but took normal swings in his last two at-bats, grounding to second each time.

LHP Kevin Siegrist (left forearm strain) will start a rehab assignment at Double-A Springfield after successfully throwing a bullpen session Wednesday. Siegrist is 1-1 with a 3.60 earned run average in 20 innings and 23 games for St. Louis. He went on the disabled list May 24 after pitching in relief at Cincinnati.

C Yadier Molina (right thumb sprain) left Wednesday night’s game in the bottom of the third inning and didn’t return. Molina appeared to suffer the injury on a hard slide into third base in the second inning. He caught the third, but was pinch-hit for by Tony Cruz in the Cardinals’ half of the third. Molina will be reevaluated Thursday morning.